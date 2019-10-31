Markets
BWA

Consumer Sector Update for 10/31/2019: BWA,WWE,W

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mostly lower with shares of staples in the S&P 500 dropping about 0.7% Thursday afternoon while consumer discretionary firms declined almost 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was body-slammed in Thursday trade, sinking nearly 19%, after reporting a 1.1% decrease in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $186.3 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $192.2 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) BorgWarner (BWA) rose 7.8% on Thursday after the auto-parts company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.96 per share compared with $1.00 during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Net sales grew 0.6% over year-ago levels to $2.49 billion, also exceeding the $2.39 billion Street view.

(-) Wayfair (W) tumbled more than 18% on Thursday after the online retailer reported a wider-than-expected Q3 net loss despite a nearly 36% year-over-year increase in revenue, reporting a $2.23 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, compared with a $1.28 per share adjusted loss last year and missing the Capital IQ estimate looking for a $2.06 per share non-GAAP net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

