Consumer Sector Update for 10/30/2023: NYT, UL, MCD, GM

October 30, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Consumer stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1%.

In corporate news, New York Times (NYT) tech workers walked out in protest against the company's return-to-office policy, which they claimed to be "unlawful," the union representing the workers said in a post on X on Monday. New York Times shares rose 1.6%.

Unilever (UL) said Monday it would freeze the chief executive officer's fixed pay for the next two years after a resolution to adopt a directors' remuneration report won only 42% approval at the annual general meeting. Its shares rose 1.6%.

General Motors (GM) reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers to end a six-week strike, Bloomberg reported Monday. GM shares rose 0.5%.

McDonald's (MCD) Q3 results beat Wall Street's expectations with profit and sales increasing. The company's shares advanced 2%.

