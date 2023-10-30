News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/30/2023: MCD, AMZN, IRBT, WRK, XLP, XLY

October 30, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 1% recently.

McDonald's (MCD) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $3.19 per diluted share, up from $2.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.99.

European Union antitrust regulators have set a provisional deadline of Feb. 14, 2024, to take a decision on Amazon.com's (AMZN) proposed acquisition of iRobot (IRBT), according to information posted on the European Commission website. Amazon.com was up more than 1% pre-bell.

WestRock (WRK) was over 1% higher after it raised its quarterly dividend to $0.3025 per share, payable on Nov. 21 to shareholders on record as of Nov. 13.

