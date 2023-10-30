Consumer Sector Update for 10/30/2023: GM, MCD, AMZN

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.7%.

In company news, General Motors (GM) has reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers to end a six-week strike, Bloomberg reported Monday. GM shares rose 0.2%.

McDonald's (MCD) Q3 results beat Wall Street's expectations with profit and sales increasing from the same quarter last year. Its shares advanced 2.4%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) workers will hold strikes and protests in 30 countries on Nov. 24, the co-organizers of the Make Amazon Pay summit said Friday. Amazon shares were rising 3.4%.

