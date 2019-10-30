Consumer Sector Update for 10/30/2019: YUM, APTV, WING, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: +0.26%
MCD: +0.23%
DIS: +0.39%
CVS: +0.32%
KO: +0.21%
Consumer giants were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.
Stocks moving on news include
(-) Yum! Brands (YUM), which was 5% lower after it booked Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, down from $1.04 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $0.94 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
(-) Aptiv (APTV) was declining by more than 3% as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, up from $1.24 per share in the 2018 quarter and a penny-a-share higher than the consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
(+) Wingstop (WING) was more than 5% higher after reporting fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue that beat Street forecasts. The company reported fiscal Q3 net income of $0.20 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $0.17 polled by Capital IQ, but down from $0.21 per share a year ago.
