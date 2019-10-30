Markets
YUM

Consumer Sector Update for 10/30/2019: YUM, APTV, WING, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.26%

MCD: +0.23%

DIS: +0.39%

CVS: +0.32%

KO: +0.21%

Consumer giants were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include

(-) Yum! Brands (YUM), which was 5% lower after it booked Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, down from $1.04 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $0.94 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Aptiv (APTV) was declining by more than 3% as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, up from $1.24 per share in the 2018 quarter and a penny-a-share higher than the consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Wingstop (WING) was more than 5% higher after reporting fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue that beat Street forecasts. The company reported fiscal Q3 net income of $0.20 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $0.17 polled by Capital IQ, but down from $0.21 per share a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUM APTV WING WMT MCD

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular