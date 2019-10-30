Markets
CROX

Consumer Sector Update for 10/30/2019: CROX,GBFV,MAT,YUM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks turned higher in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were climbing almost 0.5%, reversing a small decline.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Crocs (CROX) raced 17% higher after the shoe-maker Wednesday reported Q3 earnings and sales exceeding analyst projections and raised its FY19 sales forecast. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.57 per share, improving on a $0.19 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.18 per share. Net sales climbed 19.8% year-over-year to $312.8 million, also topping the $302.1 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) climbed almost 50% after the retailer late Tuesday reported Q3 net income of $0.30 per share, doubling its $0.15 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.16 per share.

(+) Mattel (MAT) jumped 14% on Wednesday after the toy company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.26 per share, up from $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus for $0.19. Net sales grew 2.8% over the year-ago period to $1.48 billion, also exceeding the $1.44 billion analyst mean.

(-) Yum! Brands (YUM) tumbled nearly 7% after the pizza, chicken and Mexican restaurant chain reported a decline in non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.80 per share from $1.04 during the same quarter last and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Total revenue fell 3.6% compared with the same quarter last year to $1.34 billion, narrowly missing the $1.35 billion Street view.

