Consumer Sector Update for 10/30/2019: BGFV, MAT, YUM

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.4% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dipping more than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) climbed almost 35% after the retailer late Tuesday reported Q3 net income of $0.30 per share, doubling its $0.15 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.16 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Mattel (MAT) jumped 9% on Wednesday after the toy company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.26 per share, up from $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus for $0.19. Net sales grew 2.8% over the year-ago period to $1.48 billion, also exceeding the $1.44 billion analyst mean.

(-) Yum! Brands (YUM) tumbled nearly 8% after the pizza, chicken and Mexican restaurant chain reported a decline in non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.80 per share from $1.04 during the same quarter last and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Total revenue fell 3.6% compared with the same quarter last year to $1.34 billion, narrowly missing the $1.35 billion Street view.

