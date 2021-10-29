Consumer Sector Update for 10/29/2021: LOPE,AMZN,NWL

Consumer stocks still were looking for direction in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.2%.

Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan index declined during October, falling 0.5 points from the prior month to a final reading of 71.7 but improving on a preliminary reading of 71.4 and topping forecasts also looking for a 71.4 final reading. The index fell to a nearly 10-year low of 70.3 in August.

In company news, Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) dropped 7.6% after the for-profit educator reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.11 per share, down from $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the three-analyst mean expecting $1.14 per share. Service revenue increased 4.2% over year-ago levels to $206.8 million, also lagging the $209.6 million Street view.

Amazon (AMZN) declined 2.6%, paring a portion of its earlier slide that followed the online retailer reporting a big drop in its Q3 earnings and projected revenue for the current quarter also lagging analyst forecasts. Net income fell to $6.12 per share from $12.37 per share last year earlier and missing the $8.93 per share consensus. Revenue grew more than 15% year-over-year but also lagged expectations.

Among gainers, Newell Brands (NWL) added 6.8% after the household products company raised its FY21 guidance above analyst estimates after exceeding Wall Street expectations with its Q3 profit and sales. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.54 per share on $2.79 billion in sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.50 per share and $2.78 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.