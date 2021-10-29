Consumer Sector Update for 10/29/2021: AMZN, SBUX, SKX

Consumer stocks were trading lower ahead of Friday's market open as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) lost 0.2%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreated 0.9% recently.

Amazon (AMZN) declined more than 4% after the e-commerce giant reported a decline in Q3 profit and guided Q4 revenue below consensus estimates.

Starbucks (SBUX) retreated more than 5% after the coffee chain operator reported fiscal Q4 profit in line with expectations while revenue missed analysts' projections. Wedbush, Barclays, and Stifel lowered their price targets following the news.

Meanwhile, Sketchers USA (SKX) rose more than 3% after the footwear maker reported higher Q3 results.

