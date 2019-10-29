Consumer Sector Update for 10/29/2019: WGO,TXRH,TTM,GRUB

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.48%

MCD +0.52%

DIS -0.60%

CVS -0.15%

KO -0.36%

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in late Tuesday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just over 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Winnebago Industries (WGO) dropped almost 6% after late Monday announcing plans for a $270.0 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2025. The recreational vehicle company is expecting to use the net proceeds to help fund its proposed acquisition of Newmar Corp. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cash portion of its proposed acquisition of rival RV manufacturer Newmar Corp.

In other sector news:

(+) Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) rose almost 20% after the restaurant chain late Monday reported Q3 net income of $0.52 per share, up from $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue increased 9.4% over year-ago levels to $650.5 million, also topping the $648.8 million analyst mean.

(+) Tata Motors (TTM) climbed over 15% after a Nomura upgrade of the Indian automaker to neutral from reduce previously. The brokerage also raised its price target for the company's shares by INR42 - or 38.5% - to INR153.

(-) GrubHub (GRUB) dropped to its lowest share price since March 2017, falling more than 44% to $32.55, after reporting sub-par Q3 financial results and projected revenue for the current quarter also trailing Wall Street expectations. The food-delivery service sees revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31 in a range of $315 million to $335 million, lagging the $384.8 million Capital IQ consensus.

