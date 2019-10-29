Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/29/2019: TXRH,TTM,GRUB

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) rose over 19% after the restaurant chain late Monday reported Q3 net income of $0.52 per share, up from $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue increased 9.4% over year-ago levels to $650.5 million, also topping the $648.8 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Tata Motors (TTM) was nearly 14% higher after a Nomura upgrade of the Indian automaker to neutral from reduce previously. The brokerage also raised its price target for the company's shares by INR42 - or 38.5% - to INR153.

(-) GrubHub (GRUB) dropped to its lowest share price since March 2017, falling more than 43% to $33.00, after reporting sub-par Q3 financial results and projected revenue for the current quarter also trailing Wall Street expectations. The food-delivery service sees revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31 in a range of $315 million to $335 million, lagging the $384.8 million Capital IQ consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

