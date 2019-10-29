Consumer Sector Update for 10/29/2019: BYND, SHOO, K, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.35%

MCD: +0.11%

DIS: +0.21%

CVS: +0.17%

KO: -0.02%

Consumer heavyweights were mixed in pre-bell Tuesday trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Beyond Meat (BYND), which was slumping 20% as the lockup period that restricts pre-IPO shareholders from selling their shares was set to expire on Tuesday.

(+) Steven Madden (SHOO) was gaining more than 7% after it reported Q3 results that beat expectations and raised its full-year earnings and sales forecasts. The company booked Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share, up from $0.65 per share in the comparable quarter last year and well above the consensus forecast of $0.59 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Kellogg (K) was advancing by more than 2% as it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, down from $1.06 per share in the 2018 period but beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.