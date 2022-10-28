Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2022: COLM,TAL,LOPE,AMZN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 2.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.1%.

Consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, was revised higher to a 59.9 index final reading for October from a 59.8 preliminary print earlier this month and compared with market expectations looking for a downward revision to 59.6.

In company news, Columbia Sportswear (COLM) added 5% on Friday after the outdoor apparel seller reported higher net income for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, rising to a $1.80 per share profit compared with $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.68 per share. Net sales grew 19% year-over-year to a record $955 million, but narrowly lagged the $962.1 million Street view.

TAL Education Group (TAL) rose more than 10% after the Chinese K-12 tutoring company beat analyst estimates with its adjusted fiscal Q2 net income, earning $0.04 per American depositary share during the three months ended August 31, reversing a $1.18 per ADS loss during the year-ago quarter and topping the two-analyst consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.01 per ADS. Net revenue tumbled almost 80% from the same quarter in 2021, falling to $294.1 million but still exceeding the three-analyst mean looking for $242.6 million in Q2 revenue.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) gained more than 15% after the for-profit educator said it earned $1.02 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, down compared with its adjusted profit of $1.11 per share during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.87 per share. Service revenue increased 0.9% year-over-year to $208.7 million, also surpassing the $207.9 million Street view.

Among decliners, Amazon (AMZN) slid 6.8% after overnight reporting fiscal Q3 results lagging Wall Street expectations and it also projected sales for the current quarter trailing the analyst consensus, blaming unfavorable foreign-currency exchange rates. It now sees Q4 sales in a range of $140 billion to $148 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $155.37 billion in sales for the three months ending Dec. 31.

