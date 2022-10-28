Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2022: AMZN, CRI, CHD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was retreating by over 13% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.31 a year earlier. The company also provided Q4 sales guidance below analyst expectations.

Carter's (CRI) was slipping past 10% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, down from $1.93 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.71.

Church & Dwight (CHD) was retreating by more than 4% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, down from $0.80 a year earlier. For Q4, the household products company said it expects adjusted EPS of $0.58 to $0.62. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for $0.72.

