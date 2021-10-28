Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2021: FLWS,OSTK,F,EBAY

Markets
Consumer stocks were higher late in afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) edging 0.1% higher while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.0%.

In company news, 1-800 Flowers.com (FLWS) was more than 2% higher on Thursday after the online retailer reported an adjusted net loss of $0.20 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 26, compared with a $0.10 loss during the same quarter in 2020 but better than the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.26 per share. Net sales rose 9% to $309.4 million, also exceeding the $296.9 million analyst mean.

Ford (F) advanced 8.5% after the automaker reported an adjusted Q3 profit of $0.51 per share on $35.7 million in sales, blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP earnings of $0.27 per share on $32.77 billion in sales.

Overstock.com (OSTK) climbed over 19% after the specialty retailer Thursday reported Q3 net income of $0.63 per share in Q3, up from $0.50 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.40 per share. Net sales fell 3.9% year-over-year to $689.4 million but also exceeded the $682.8 million Street view.

To the downside, EBay (EBAY) dropped 6.7% after projecting between $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion in Q4 revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.65 billion in revenue by the online marketplace during the three months ending Dec. 31.

