Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2021: BUD, F, YUM, EBAY, TPX

Consumer stocks were cautiously higher in the lead up to Thursday's market open. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.06% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.8% recently.

In company news, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) rose 8% after the brewing company recorded a year-over-year drop increase in Q3 revenue.

Ford (F) climbed 9% despite lower results for the recent quarter. The automotive giant, however, raised its 2021 adjusted earnings before income and taxes guidance and maintained its adjusted free cash flow projection.

Yum! Brands (YUM) was 0.5% after the KFC and Pizza Hut parent company reported higher results for the September quarter.

Tempur Sealy (TPX) rose 3.6% after the mattress maker posted higher Q3 results and raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook.

eBay (EBAY) dropped 4.8% after the e-commerce company guided Q4 revenue below Street views.

