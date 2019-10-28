Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2019: TIF, CTB, QSR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.31%

MCD: +0.10%

DIS: +0.46%

CVS: +0.46%

KO: -0.06%

Top consumer stocks were mostly gaining in Monday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tiffany & Co. (TIF), which was surging 32% after it confirmed that it has received an unsolicited $14.5 billion takeover offer, or $120 in cash per Tiffany share, from Louis Vuitton owner LVMH. Tiffany said it is not in talks with LMVH over a buyout, but its board is "carefully reviewing the proposal."

(+) Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) was 5% higher after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.58 per share, down from $1.07 in the same period a year ago but ahead of the estimate of $0.49 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was declining by more than 2% after it booked a Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.72, up from $0.63 a year ago and matching the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

