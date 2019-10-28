Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2019: ROKU,WBA,TIF,TGNA,FOX,FOXA,NXST

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.10%

MCD -1.39%

DIS -0.15%

CVS +1.43%

KO -0.60%

Consumer stocks were ending mixed in late Monday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Roku (ROKU) was more than 9% higher shortly before Monday's closing bell after Bank of America Merrill Lynch earlier began analyst coverage of the streaming video platform with a buy investment recommendation and a $154 price target.

In other sector news:

(+) Tiffany & Co. (TIF) jumped over 30% to the highest share price in more than a year after confirming it received an unsolicited $14.6 billion takeover proposal from Louis Vuitton owner LVMH. Tiffany said it was not discussing the $120 per share offer with LVMH although its board is "carefully reviewing the proposal."

(+) TEGNA (TGNA) rose fractionally after the television broadcaster Monday said it has renewed station affiliation agreements with Fox Corp (FOX,FOXA) affiliates in six markets - Abilene and San Angelo, Texas; Harrisburg, Pa.; Hartford, Conn.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Tucson, Ariz. The new agreements include three stations acquired last year from Nexstar Media Group (NXST).

(-) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) turned narrowly higher after the pharmacy retailer Monday said it expects no growth in its adjusted FY20 net income compared with its non-GAAP profit of $5.99 per share during the 12 months ended Aug. 31, matching Wall Street estimates but upstaging above-consensus Q4 financial results.

