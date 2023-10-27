News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/27/2023: ANF, AMZN, DECK, CL

October 27, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Friday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1%.

In corporate news, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is facing a lawsuit alleging that former Chief Executive Mike Jeffries ran a sex-trafficking operation for years, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Its shares dropped 1.9%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) shares jumped 6.6% after the company reported Q3 earnings of $0.94 per diluted share, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

Deckers Brands (DECK) shares surged 19% after Wedbush raised the price target on the stock to $650 from $614 after the company reported fiscal Q2 results Thursday.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) on Friday lifted its full-year earnings outlook as pricing gains helped the company to deliver stronger-than-expected Q3 results. Its shares still fell 1.5%.

