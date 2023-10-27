News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Consumer Sector Update for 10/27/2023: AMZN, CMG, CL, XLP, XLY

October 27, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was nearly 6% higher after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.94 per diluted share, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was climbing 4% after it reported Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $11.36 per share, up from $9.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $10.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was advancing marginally after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, up from $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.79.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
CMG
CL
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.