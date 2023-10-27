Consumer Sector Update for 10/27/2023: AMZN, CMG, CL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was nearly 6% higher after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.94 per diluted share, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was climbing 4% after it reported Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $11.36 per share, up from $9.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $10.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was advancing marginally after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, up from $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.79.

