Consumer Sector Update for 10/27/2022: ULCC,SHOP,SHOP.TO,JBT

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, Frontier Group (ULCC) soared more than 16% higher after the airline carrier late Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $0.13 per share, improving on $0.10 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

Shopify (SHOP) gained over 18% after the Canadian ecommerce company Thursday reported an adjusted Q3 net loss of $0.02 per share, reversing an $0.08 per share normalized profit during the same quarter in 2021 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share. Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $1.37 billion, also topping the $1.34 billion Street view.

JBT (JBT) dropped nearly 4% after the food and beverage equipment company reported a 16.3% increase in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, rising to $555 million but narrowly lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking $557.6 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. JBT also lowered its guidance for adjusted FY22 earnings to a new range of $4.65 to $4.80 per share compared with its prior outlook expecting a $4.90 to $5.10 per share profit this year, excluding one-time items.

