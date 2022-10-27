Markets
BUD

Consumer Sector Update for 10/27/2022: BUD, KDP, MO, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.48% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.36% recently.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) was up more than 6% after it posted Q3 normalized earnings of $0.81 per diluted share, up from $0.50 per share a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per diluted share, up from $0.44 a year earlier. That matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Keurig Dr Pepper was recently down more than 2%.

Altria Group (MO) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.28 per diluted share, up from $1.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share. Altria Group was slipping past 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BUDKDPMOXLPXLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular