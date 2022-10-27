Consumer Sector Update for 10/27/2022: BUD, KDP, MO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.48% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.36% recently.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) was up more than 6% after it posted Q3 normalized earnings of $0.81 per diluted share, up from $0.50 per share a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per diluted share, up from $0.44 a year earlier. That matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Keurig Dr Pepper was recently down more than 2%.

Altria Group (MO) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.28 per diluted share, up from $1.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share. Altria Group was slipping past 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.