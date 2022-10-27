Consumer Sector Update for 10/27/2022: AGFS, ULCC, SHOP, JBT

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% but the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was dropping 0.3%.

Data Thursday showed personal consumption rose 1.4% during the three months ended Sept. 30, following a 2% increase during the previous quarter and topping market expectations for a 1% advance.

In company news, AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) jumped out to its highest share price in more than two years, rising almost 70% on Thursday after the produce packaging company said it has received a $158.1 million buyout proposal from private-equity investors Paine Schwartz Partners, which is offering $3 in cash for each AgroFresh share, or 91% above Wednesday's closing price. The prospective deal is subject to several conditions, including approval by the company's independent directors and its shareholders, according to an AgroFresh regulatory filing Thursday morning.

Shopify (SHOP) gained over 17% after the Canadian ecommerce company Thursday reported an adjusted Q3 net loss of $0.02 per share, reversing an $0.08 per-share normalized profit during the same quarter in 2021 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus of an adjusted per-share loss of $0.07. Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $1.37 billion, also topping the $1.34 billion Street view.

Frontier Group (ULCC) soared almost 16% higher after the airline carrier late Wednesday reported Q3 EPS $0.13, improving on $0.10 during the prior-year quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03.

Among decliners, JBT (JBT) dropped 4.7% after the food and beverage equipment company reported a 16.3% increase in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, rising to $555 million but narrowly lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking $557.6 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. JBT also lowered its guidance for adjusted FY22 EPS to a new range of $4.65 to $4.80, below its prior outlook of $4.90 to $5.10, excluding one-time items.

