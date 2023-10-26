News & Insights

Markets
MULN

Consumer Sector Update for 10/26/2023: MULN, EDR, HTZ, HOG

October 26, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) sliding 1%.

In company news, Mullen Automotive (MULN) shares surged 22% after the company said a Nasdaq panel conditionally approved the continued listing of its shares.

Endeavor (EDR) shares jumped 25% after private equity firm Silver Lake said it's working toward making a proposal to take the sports and entertainment company private.

Hertz (HTZ) shares were falling 12% after the company posted Q3 results that fell short of market expectations.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported Q3 earnings Thursday of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.35. Its shares fell 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MULN
EDR
HTZ
HOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.