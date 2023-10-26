News & Insights

Markets
KDP

Consumer Sector Update for 10/26/2023: KDP, MO, HSY, XLP, XLY

October 26, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.3% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gained less than 0.1%.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) was over 5% higher after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, up from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

Altria Group (MO) was slipping past 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.28 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.30.

Hershey (HSY) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.60 per diluted share, up from $2.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.45. Hershey was slightly declining pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KDP
MO
HSY
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.