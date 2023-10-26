Consumer Sector Update for 10/26/2023: KDP, MO, HSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.3% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gained less than 0.1%.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) was over 5% higher after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, up from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

Altria Group (MO) was slipping past 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.28 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.30.

Hershey (HSY) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.60 per diluted share, up from $2.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.45. Hershey was slightly declining pre-bell.

