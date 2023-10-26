Consumer Sector Update for 10/26/2023: EDR, HTZ, HOG

Consumer stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.3%.

In company news, Endeavor (EDR) shares jumped 24% after private equity firm Silver Lake said it's working toward making a proposal to take the sports and entertainment company private.

Hertz (HTZ) shares were falling 13% after the company posted Q3 results that fell short of market expectations.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported Q3 earnings Thursday of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.35. Its shares dropped almost 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.