Consumer Sector Update for 10/26/2022: KHC, BG, GPI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was declining by 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down more than 1%.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) was climbing nearly 3% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share, down from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.56.

Bunge (BG) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.45 per diluted share, down from $3.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.55. Bunge was recently gaining nearly 5% in value.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) was nearly 3% lower after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $11.91 per diluted share, up from $9.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $11.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.