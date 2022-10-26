Consumer Sector Update for 10/26/2022: EDU,WING,HOG

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1% but the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) shares climbed past 26% after the company reported Wednesday non-GAAP net income of $0.48 per American depositary receipt during its fiscal Q1 ended August 31, down from $0.66 a year earlier but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.33. The Chinese private educational services company also topped analyst estimates with its Q1 revenue and it projected revenue for the current quarter also exceeding Street views.

Wingstop (WING) shares were up nearly 16% after the restaurant chain beat analyst estimates with its fiscal Q3 results and it also raised its guidance for FY22 earning above Wall Street expectations. The company is now projecting adjusted net income for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 in a range of $1.61 to $1.63 per share, up from $1.55 to $1.57 per share previously and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.53 per share this year.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) shares rumbled to an early 12% advance on Wednesday the company reported Q3 net income of $1.78 per share, improving on a $1.05 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and exceeding the Capital IQ forecast of $1.39 per share. Net sales rose to $1.65 billion, compared with $1.37 billion a year earlier and also exceeded the $1.36 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.