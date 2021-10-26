Consumer Sector Update for 10/26/2021: WBX, UBER, TPB, DAN

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.1%.

Consumer confidence rose for the first time in four months during October as concerns over the spread of the Delta variant eased, according to The Conference Board, which also found short-term expectations for inflation increased although rising prices did not dampen consumer buying plans.

In company news, Wallbox (WBX) sped 40% higher after announcing a pilot program with Uber (UBER) helping Uber drivers in the San Francisco metro area buy and install discounted Wallbox home vehicle chargers as part of the ride-sharing company's transition to electric vehicles. Uber shares were 0.5% higher.

Among decliners, Turning Point Brands (TPB) slumped over 17% after reporting Q3 revenue trailing analyst projections and also trimming its FY21 sales forecast. The smoking paraphernalia company now sees sales this year in a range of $433 million to $443 million, down compared with its previous guidance expecting between $447 million to $462 million in FY21 sales. The Street is at $457.5 million, according to Capital IQ.

Dana (DAN) fell almost 14% after the powertrain manufacturer cut its FY21 earnings guidance below Wall Street expectations, citing slower and less consistent production levels by automakers. Dana also reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.41 per share, up from $0.37 per share during the year-ago quarter but lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

