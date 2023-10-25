Consumer Sector Update for 10/25/2023: HLT, LRN, LTH

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.9%.

In company news, Hilton Worldwide (HLT) reported stronger-than-expected increases in Q3 results amid gains in occupancy and room rates, and the hotel operator raised its profit and per-room revenue guidance for the full year. Its shares rose 0.3%.

Stride (LRN) shares jumped 18% after it reported fiscal Q1 net income of $0.11 per share late Tuesday, versus a net loss of $0.54 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.42.

Life Time Group (LTH) was dropping 15% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.06 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.16.

