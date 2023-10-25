Consumer Sector Update for 10/25/2023: F, LRN, LTH, GPS

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling almost 2%.

In corporate news, Ford (F) and the United Auto Workers are possibly close to reaching a tentative labor agreement that could end the union's strikes against the company, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Ford shares rose 0.9%.

Gap (GPS) shares gained 5.7% after Wells Fargo upgraded its rating on the company to overweight from equalweight and raised its price target to $16 from $11.

Stride (LRN) shares jumped 20% after it reported fiscal Q1 net income of $0.11 per share late Tuesday versus a net loss of $0.54 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.42.

Life Time Group (LTH) tumbled 15% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.06 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.