Consumer Sector Update for 10/25/2022: WEBR, AAN, CCK

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.1%.

In company news, Weber (WEBR) streaked more than 30% higher after saying it received a non-binding buyout proposal from BDT Capital Partners to buy the 11.1% of the outdoor cooking equipment company's class A common shares it doesn't already own for $6.25 each in cash, or 24.3% above Monday's closing price. The company formed a special board committee to review the BDT Capital offer and to consider other potential strategic alternatives, it said.

The Aaron's Company (AAN) surged over 25% after the appliance company overnight reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.31 per share, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $0.11 per share, while net sales increased 31% year-over-year to $593.4 million, also exceeding the $558.5 million analyst mean.

Crown Holdings (CCK) tumbled almost 18% after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.46 per share, down from $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ expecting a $1.76 per share adjusted profit. The packaging products company also cut its FY22 earning forecast to a new range of $6.60 to $6.70 per share, down from $8.00 to $8.20 per share previously and trailing the $7.63 per share Street view.

