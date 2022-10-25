Consumer Sector Update for 10/25/2022: CCK, KO GPK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by nearly 0.4% recently.

Crown Holdings (CCK) was shedding over 10% in value after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per diluted share, down from $2.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.76.

Coca-Cola (KO) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q3 comparable earnings of $0.69 per diluted share, up from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.64.

Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) was nearly 6% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57.

