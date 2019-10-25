Consumer Sector Update for 10/25/2019: MHK,SMG,BUD,AMZN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.05%

MCD -0.15%

DIS +0.82%

CVS +0.88%

KO -1.48%

Consumer stocks were trending lower Friday after e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 earnings and forecast below-consensus sales for the current quarter. October consumer sentiment also lagged forecasts. At last look, shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.5% although shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking less than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Mohawk Industries (MHK) was nearly 12% higher after the carpet-maker said it earned $2.75 during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, down from a $3.29 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Net sales declined 1.0% compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $2.52 billion, narrowly topping the $2.51 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) climbed almost 4% after Bank of America Merrill Lynch Friday upgraded shares of the lawn and garden product company to buy from neutral with a $108 price target.

(-) Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) tumbled nearly 11% on Friday after the brewer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.22 per share, improving on $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.