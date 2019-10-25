Consumer Sector Update for 10/25/2019: BUD, AMZN, VFC, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.08%

MCD: -0.06%

DIS: -0.01%

CVS: Flat

KO: -0.11%

Most consumer giants were retreating pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD), which was more than 8% lower after it booked Q3 normalized earnings of $1.22 per share, up from $0.77 per share in the comparable quarter last year but missing the EPS average forecast of $1.26 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Amazon.com (AMZN) was declining by more than 5% after it guided for downbeat sales for its current quarter, while reporting earnings that missed and sales that topped Wall Street expectations for its most recent quarter. The company said it anticipates Q4 sales to be between $80 billion and $86.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected sales of $87.2 billion.

(-) VF Corporation (VFC) was down more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, up from $1.19 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $1.30 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

