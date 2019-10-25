Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/25/2019: BJRI,MHK,SMG,BUD,AMZN

Consumer stocks still were trending lower Friday after e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 earnings and forecast below-consensus sales for the current quarter. October consumer sentiment also lagged forecasts. At last look, the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 dropping nearly 0.5% this afternoon although the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking almost 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) jumped out to a 17% increase after the eatery chain served up forecast-beating Q3 results. Net income fell to $0.18 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue grew 3.1% year-over-year to $278.7 million, just topping the $278.4 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Mohawk Industries (MHK) was more than 11% higher after the carpet-maker said it earned $2.75 during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, down from a $3.29 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Net sales declined 1.0% compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $2.52 billion, narrowly topping the $2.51 billion Street view.

(+) Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) climbed over 4% after Bank of America Merrill Lynch Friday upgraded shares of the lawn and garden product company to buy from neutral with a $108 price target.

(-) Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) tumbled nearly 11% on Friday after the brewer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.22 per share, improving on $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.26.

