Consumer Sector Update for 10/24/2022: YUMC, FAT, BJ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.08% recently.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) said the conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been completed. Yum China was recently down more than 10%.

FAT Brands (FAT) said it has redeemed about 1.8 million shares of its 8.25% Series B cumulative preferred stock from an affiliate of Garnett Station Partners, for $43.2 million. FAT Brands was almost 2% lower recently.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) was slightly advancing after saying it will open its newest club in Greenburgh, New York on Friday.

