Consumer Sector Update for 10/24/2022: MULN, CAR, XSPA, XWEL, NEPT, NEPT.TO

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) Monday climbing 1.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was gaining 0.4%, reversing a midday decline.

In company news, Mullen Automotive (MULN) sped nearly 32% higher after the company Monday said it secured exclusive sales, distribution and branding rights for the I-GO electric delivery vehicle in the UK, Germany, Spain, France, and Ireland. The company also expects to soon begin licensing rights to dealerships in those countries, it said.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) shares rallied Monday, rising over 16% after a JPMorgan upgrade of the car rental company to overweight from neutral.

To the downside, XpresSpa Group (XSPA) shares were slipping 5% in afternoon trading after the company said Monday that it is changing its name to Xwell to better reflect the expansion of its health and wellness offerings. The airports-based spa chain also will change its ticker symbol to XWEL on Tuesday as part of its rebranding, although its existing XpresSpa, XpresCheck medical testing and HyperPointe marketing businesses will continue to operate under their current names.

Neptune Wellness (NEPT) shares dropped 3.4% after late Friday saying it will pay between $4 million to $4.25 million to settle a class-action shareholder lawsuit alleging some of its current and former executives misrepresented material information about the packaged goods company. The company continues to deny the accusations, adding the proposed settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

