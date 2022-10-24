Consumer Sector Update for 10/24/2022: CAR,XSPA,XWEL,NEPT,NEPT.TO

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was dropping 0.4% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Avis Budget Group (CAR) shares rallied Monday, rising past 13% after a JPMorgan upgrade of the car rental company to overweight from neutral.

XpresSpa Group (XSPA) shares were slipping 2% in afternoon trading after the company said Monday that it is changing its name to Xwell to better reflect the expansion of its health and wellness offerings. The airports-based spa chain also will change its ticker symbol to XWEL on Tuesday as part of its rebranding, although its existing XpresSpa, XpresCheck medical testing and HyperPointe marketing businesses will continue to operate under their current names.

Neptune Wellness (NEPT) shares dropped 2.5% after late Friday saying it will pay between $4 million to $4.25 million to settle a class-action shareholder lawsuit alleging some of its current and former executives misrepresented material information about the packaged goods company. The company continues to deny the accusations, adding the proposed settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

