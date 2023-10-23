News & Insights

FTCH

Consumer Sector Update for 10/23/2023: FTCH, DIS, PM, XLP, XLY

October 23, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down a slight 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive.

Farfetch's (FTCH) planned acquisition of a 47.5% stake in online luxury fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter from Richemont has been approved by the European Commission, the companies said. Farfetch was climbing past 4% in recent premarket activity.

Disney (DIS) is nearing a multi-billion dollar cash-and-stock deal to sell a controlling stake in its India operations to Reliance Industries, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Disney was marginally lower pre-bell.

Philip Morris International (PM) said it has filed Premarket Tobacco Product Applications for IQOS Iluma heated tobacco products to the US Food and Drug Administration. Philip Morris was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

