Consumer Sector Update for 10/23/2019: SKX, CMG, WHR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.43%

MCD: +0.59%

DIS: +0.44%

CVS: -0.57%

KO: +0.45%

Top consumer stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Skechers U.S.A (SKX), which was declining more than 2% after it booked a Q3 GAAP net income of $0.67 per share, compared with $0.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.69.

(-) Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was down more than 2% even after its adjusted EPS rose to $3.82 in Q3 from $2.16 a year earlier, cruising past analysts' estimates of $3.22 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue increased 14.6% to $1.4 billion from a year ago, also ahead of the $1.38 billion estimate.

(-) Whirlpool (WHR) was losing nearly 4% in value as it booked non-GAAP Q3 earnings of $3.97 per share, down from $4.55 per share in the year-ago quarter, but better than the analyst consensus of $3.90 per share on Capital IQ.

