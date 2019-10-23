Markets
SKX

Consumer Sector Update for 10/23/2019: SKX, CMG, WHR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.43%

MCD: +0.59%

DIS: +0.44%

CVS: -0.57%

KO: +0.45%

Top consumer stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Skechers U.S.A (SKX), which was declining more than 2% after it booked a Q3 GAAP net income of $0.67 per share, compared with $0.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.69.

(-) Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was down more than 2% even after its adjusted EPS rose to $3.82 in Q3 from $2.16 a year earlier, cruising past analysts' estimates of $3.22 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue increased 14.6% to $1.4 billion from a year ago, also ahead of the $1.38 billion estimate.

(-) Whirlpool (WHR) was losing nearly 4% in value as it booked non-GAAP Q3 earnings of $3.97 per share, down from $4.55 per share in the year-ago quarter, but better than the analyst consensus of $3.90 per share on Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SKX CMG WHR WMT MCD

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular