Consumer Sector Update for 10/23/2019: LAD,USNA,SIX

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.27%

MCD -0.48%

DIS -0.91%

CVS -0.83%

KO +0.86%

Consumer stocks were diverging again on Wednesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.4% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Lithia Motors (LAD) climbed nearly 17% after earning $3.39 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, up from $2.83 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ by $0.30 per share. Net sales rose 7.7% to $3.33 billion, also exceeding the $3.25 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) USANA Health Sciences (USNA) rose over 9% after the personal products company reported Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts. It earned $1.09 per share during the three months ended Sept. 28, down from $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.22 per share. Net sales fell 12.2% from year-ago levels to $260.6 million from $296.8 million, also topping the $256.2 million analyst mean.

(-) Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) slid over 12% after the entertainment park chain late Tuesday reported Q3 net income of $2.11 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from its $2.32 per share profit during the year-ago period quarter. Revenue declined 0.2% during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $621.2 million and also trailing the $643.9 million consensus call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.