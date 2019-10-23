Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/23/2019: LAD,USNA,SIX

Consumer stocks were diverging again on Wednesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.4% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Lithia Motors (LAD) climbed nearly 17% after earning $3.39 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, up from $2.83 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ by $0.30 per share. Net sales rose 7.7% to $3.33 billion, also exceeding the $3.25 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) USANA Health Sciences (USNA) rose over 9% after the personal products company reported Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts. It earned $1.09 per share during the three months ended Sept. 28, down from $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.22 per share. Net sales fell 12.2% from year-ago levels to $260.6 million from $296.8 million, also topping the $256.2 million analyst mean.

(-) Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) slid over 12% after the entertainment park chain late Tuesday reported Q3 net income of $2.11 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from its $2.32 per share profit during the year-ago period quarter. Revenue declined 0.2% during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $621.2 million and also trailing the $643.9 million consensus call.

