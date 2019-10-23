Consumer Sector Update for 10/23/2019: HLT,LAD,USNA,SIX

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks diverged again on Wednesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Hilton Worldwide (HLT) was maintaining a more than 4% advance late in Wednesday trading after the hospitality chain earlier raised its FY19 profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. The company is projecting net income in a new range of $3.81 to $3.86 per share, up from its prior guidance looking for between $3.78 to $3.85 per share for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 and continuing to straddle the Capital IQ consensus expecting Hilton to earn $3.83 per share this year.

In other sector news:

(+) Lithia Motors (LAD) climbed nearly 16% after earning $3.39 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.30 per share. Net sales rose 7.7% to $3.33 billion, also beating the $3.25 billion Street view.

(+) USANA Health Sciences (USNA) rose 7.5% after the personal products company reported Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts. It earned $1.09 per share during the three months ended Sept. 28 compared with $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.22 per share. Net sales fell 12.2% from year-ago levels to $260.6 million from $296.8 million, also topping the $256.2 million analyst mean.

(-) Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) slid 12.5% after the entertainment park chain late Tuesday reported Q3 net income of $2.11 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from its $2.32 per share profit during the year-ago period quarter. Revenue declined 0.2% during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $621.2 million and also trailing the $643.9 million consensus call.

