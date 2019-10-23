Markets
HLT

Consumer Sector Update for 10/23/2019: HLT,LAD,USNA,SIX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.60%

MCD -0.44%

DIS -1.01%

CVS -0.85%

KO +1.19%

Consumer stocks diverged again on Wednesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Hilton Worldwide (HLT) was maintaining a more than 4% advance late in Wednesday trading after the hospitality chain earlier raised its FY19 profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. The company is projecting net income in a new range of $3.81 to $3.86 per share, up from its prior guidance looking for between $3.78 to $3.85 per share for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 and continuing to straddle the Capital IQ consensus expecting Hilton to earn $3.83 per share this year.

In other sector news:

(+) Lithia Motors (LAD) climbed nearly 16% after earning $3.39 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.30 per share. Net sales rose 7.7% to $3.33 billion, also beating the $3.25 billion Street view.

(+) USANA Health Sciences (USNA) rose 7.5% after the personal products company reported Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts. It earned $1.09 per share during the three months ended Sept. 28 compared with $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.22 per share. Net sales fell 12.2% from year-ago levels to $260.6 million from $296.8 million, also topping the $256.2 million analyst mean.

(-) Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) slid 12.5% after the entertainment park chain late Tuesday reported Q3 net income of $2.11 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from its $2.32 per share profit during the year-ago period quarter. Revenue declined 0.2% during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $621.2 million and also trailing the $643.9 million consensus call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLT LAD USNA SIX

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular