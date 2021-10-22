Consumer Sector Update for 10/22/2021: SMPL,TPH,MAT

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Simply Good Foods (SMPL) climbed 5.6% after reporting adjusted net income of $0.29 per share and revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended August 28 both exceeding Wall Street estimates and saying it sees FY22 sales growing between 8% to 10% over year-ago levels - indicating a range of its $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion compared with the Street view expecting $1.08 billion in sales this year. It also expects its FY22 non-GAAP per-share earnings will increase faster than its projected sales growth.

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) gained 3.8% after B Riley, RBC Capital Markets and Wedbush all increased their respective price targets for the homebuilder's shares after the company Thursday reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.

Mattel (MAT) rose 1.4% after the toymaker reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also raised its FY21 sales forecast, now projecting a 15% increase over last year compared with its prior guidance looking for 12% to 14% growth.

