Consumer Sector Update for 10/22/2021: MAT, ALV, VFC, SMPL, BYND

Consumer stocks were higher ahead of the opening bell on Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up by 0.1%.

In company news, shares of Mattel (MAT) rose by approximately 7.2% after the company posted higher Q3 sales and raised its full-year sales guidance.

Shares of Simply Good Foods (SMPL) increased by 3.8% on the back of higher fiscal Q4 sales results.

Autoliv (ALV) reported year-over-year declines for sales and profitability in Q3. Shares of the automotive safety supplier still climbed by 3.1% premarket.

Clothing company VF Corp. (VFC) shares were approximately 4.9% lower after the company missed analysts' financial forecasts for Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue despite posting year-on-year gains for both metrics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.