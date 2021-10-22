Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/22/2021: MAT, ALV, VFC, SMPL, BYND

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were higher ahead of the opening bell on Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up by 0.1%.

In company news, shares of Mattel (MAT) rose by approximately 7.2% after the company posted higher Q3 sales and raised its full-year sales guidance.

Shares of Simply Good Foods (SMPL) increased by 3.8% on the back of higher fiscal Q4 sales results.

Autoliv (ALV) reported year-over-year declines for sales and profitability in Q3. Shares of the automotive safety supplier still climbed by 3.1% premarket.

Clothing company VF Corp. (VFC) shares were approximately 4.9% lower after the company missed analysts' financial forecasts for Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue despite posting year-on-year gains for both metrics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

