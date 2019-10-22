Consumer Sector Update for 10/22/2019: PII,STMP,UPS,TTS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.21%

MCD -4.04%

DIS +2.48%

CVS +1.50%

KO -0.42%

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Polaris Industries (PII) sped 10% higher after the snowmobile and motorcycle manufacturer Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.68 per share, down from $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Stamps.com (STMP) jumped almost 23% on Tuesday after United Parcel Service (UPS) announced a new collaboration providing more than 740,000 Stamps.com customers with access to discounted UPS shipping rates.

(-) Tile Shop (TTS) slid more than 70% to an all-time low of $1 a share after the retailer reported a surprise Q3 net loss of $0.03 per share, down from a $0.05 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus for net income of $0.01 per share. It also is immediately suspending its quarterly distribution and stock buyback program to instead focus on reducing debt and investing in strategic initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.