Consumer Sector Update for 10/22/2019: MIK,PII,STMP,UPS,TTS

Consumer stocks were ending mixed on Tuesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) The Michaels Companies (MIK) was ahead more than 7% shortly before Tuesday's closing bell after the retailer named Mark Cosby to be its permanent chief executive officer, effective immediately. Cosby has been interim CEO at the company since Feb. 28 and had previously been the president of North American operations at Office Depot (ODP) between July 2014 to December 2016. He succeeds Carl Rubin, who also stepped down as board chairman at Michaels in April.

In other sector news:

(+) Stamps.com (STMP) jumped 19% higher on Tuesday after United Parcel Service (UPS) announced a new collaboration providing more than 740,000 Stamps.com customers with access to discounted UPS shipping rates.

(+) Polaris Industries (PII) sped almost 10% higher after the snowmobile and motorcycle manufacturer Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.68 per share, down from $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share.

(-) Tile Shop (TTS) slid more than 70% to an all-time low of $1 a share after the retailer reported a surprise Q3 net loss of $0.03 per share, down from a $0.05 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus for net income of $0.01 per share. It also is immediately suspending its quarterly distribution and stock buyback program to instead focus on reducing debt and investing in strategic initiatives.

