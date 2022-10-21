Consumer Sector Update for 10/21/2022: SMPL, IHG, ALV, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.8% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down more than 1%.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was climbing nearly 5% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, up from $0.29 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.29.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) said Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will step down as CFO to assume a role outside of the company. Separately, the company said its Q3 group revenue per available room was up 28% from the year before. Intercontinental Hotels Group was recently down nearly 4%.

Autoliv (ALV) was gaining nearly 5% in value after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, up from $0.73 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.25.

