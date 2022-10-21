Consumer Sector Update for 10/21/2022: SAM,SMPL,WHR

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.7%.

In company news, Boston Beer (SAM) gained almost 18% after the brewer overnight reported Q3 net income of $2.21 per share, reversing a $4.76 per share loss during the same quarter last year, while net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $596.5 million, topping the $566.4 million analyst mean.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) rose 9.3% after the packaged food and beverages company topped Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 results and also said it expects FY23 sales to "increase slightly greater" than its long-term trend of 4% to 6% yearly growth. Wall Street currently is expecting sales for the 12 months ending next August 31 to rise 5.4% over its $1.17 billion in FY22 sales.

Whirlpool (WHR) was 0.6% higher, overcoming an early 5.2% slide to its lowest share price since July 2020, after the appliance company reported lower Q3 results compared with year-ago levels and missing Wall Street expectations for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company also slashed its FY22 profit forecast, now looking for net income of around $5 per share compared with the Capital IQ analyst expecting it to earn $9.17 per share this year.

