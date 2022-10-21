Consumer Sector Update for 10/21/2022: HA,AMZN,SAM,SMPL,WHR

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.8%.

In company news, Hawaiian Holdings (HA) advanced 8.8% after the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines announced a deal to maintain and fly a fleet of 10 Airbus A330-300 jets converted into cargo planes and leased to Amazon.com (AMZN) to ship packages throughout the country for the online retailer. As part of the deal, the airline issued warrants exercisable over the next nine years allowing Amazon to buy up to 15% of its outstanding stock. Amazon shares were 2.7% higher late in Friday trading.

Boston Beer (SAM) gained over 19% after the brewer overnight reported Q3 net income of $2.21 per share, reversing a $4.76 per share loss during the same quarter last year, while net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $596.5 million, topping the $566.4 million analyst mean.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) rose 9.9% after the packaged food and beverages company topped Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 results and also said it expects FY23 sales to "increase slightly greater" than its long-term trend of 4% to 6% yearly growth. Wall Street expects sales for the 12 months ending next Aug. 31 to rise 5.4% over its $1.17 billion in FY22 sales.

Whirlpool (WHR) was 0.1% higher, overcoming an early 5.2% slide to its lowest share price since July 2020, after the appliance company reported lower Q3 results compared with year-ago levels and missing Wall Street expectations for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company also slashed its FY22 profit forecast, now looking for net income of around $5 per share compared with the Capital IQ analyst expecting it to earn $9.17 per share this year.

